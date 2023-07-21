Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹621 and closed at ₹621.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹627, while the lowest was ₹617.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹238,267.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹634.6, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. A total of 166,944 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.