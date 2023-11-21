Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees green in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 674.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 683.85 and closed at 681. The high for the day was 686.7, while the low was 670.6. The market capitalization of Tata Motors stands at 258,235.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 687.55, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 461,589 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹677.3, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹674.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 677.3, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and has gone up by 3.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Motors.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 674.75 and a high of 679.25 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Motors November futures opened at 676.0 as against previous close of 675.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 677.6. The bid price is 677.95 and the offer price is 678.25. The offer quantity is 4275 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest is at 62503350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹677.9, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹674.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 677.9, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% from its previous value and has gained 3.85 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Tata Motors.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.17%
3 Months7.94%
6 Months29.05%
YTD73.81%
1 Year59.11%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹678.65, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹674.05

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 678.65. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.6.

21 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹681 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors recorded a trading volume of 461,589 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 681.

