Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors soars on strong trading day

The last day's trading for Tata Motors saw an open price of ₹640.25 and a close price of ₹640.6. The stock reached a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹637.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at ₹2,44,521.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 559,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.