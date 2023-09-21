Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors soars on strong trading day

The last day's trading for Tata Motors saw an open price of ₹640.25 and a close price of ₹640.6. The stock reached a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹637.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at ₹2,44,521.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 559,937 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|4.43%
|6 Months
|53.45%
|YTD
|64.58%
|1 Year
|47.04%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹638.3. There is no net change in the price, indicating that it has remained stable. The percent change is also 0, further confirming the lack of movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 559,937 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹640.6.
