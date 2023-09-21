Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors soars on strong trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 638.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

The last day's trading for Tata Motors saw an open price of 640.25 and a close price of 640.6. The stock reached a high of 647 and a low of 637.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at 2,44,521.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 559,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months4.43%
6 Months53.45%
YTD64.58%
1 Year47.04%
21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹638.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹638.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 638.3. There is no net change in the price, indicating that it has remained stable. The percent change is also 0, further confirming the lack of movement in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹640.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 559,937 shares. The closing price for the day was 640.6.

