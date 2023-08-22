Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive stock performance

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹616.05 and closed at ₹615.75. The stock had a high of ₹623 and a low of ₹614.6. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹237,731.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares was 672,435 shares.
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹620.65. There has been a 0.8 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.9 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 672,435 shares.
