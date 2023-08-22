Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive stock performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 615.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 616.05 and closed at 615.75. The stock had a high of 623 and a low of 614.6. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 237,731.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares was 672,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.65, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹615.75

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 620.65. There has been a 0.8 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.9 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹615.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 672,435 shares. The closing price for the day was 615.75.

