Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 704.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 708.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 702.45 and closed at 704.95. The stock reached a high of 711.9 and a low of 695.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 271,546.89 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is 734.85, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 364,318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹708.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹704.95

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 708.75, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3.8. This implies that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹704.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 364,318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 704.95.

