Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 921.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 924.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 926.5 and closed at 926.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 937.2, while the low was 916.55. The market capitalization stood at 352923.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were 949.6 and 400.4, respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 484474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹924.95, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹921.05

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 924.95, with a net change of 3.9 and a percent change of 0.42. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹926.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 484,474 shares with a closing price of 926.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!