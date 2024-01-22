Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Faces Bearish Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹826.75 and closed at ₹823.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹826.75, while the lowest was ₹817.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹313,787.52 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is ₹827, and the 52-week low is ₹400. The BSE volume for the day was 164,907 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 9974.1 -56.95 -0.57 10930.0 8127.05 301297.67 Tata Motors 819.0 -4.3 -0.52 827.0 400.0 313664.49 Tata Motors DVR 542.2 -2.9 -0.53 550.45 202.05 207654.32 Ashok Leyland 174.4 1.95 1.13 191.45 133.1 51206.06 Jupiter Wagons 419.1 19.95 5.0 412.5 85.37 16237.92

Tata Motors January futures opened at 825.35 as against previous close of 824.4 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 818.9 with a bid price of 818.85 and an offer price of 819.2. The offer quantity is 1425 shares, while the bid quantity is also 1425 shares. The stock has an open interest of 48,609,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Today, Tata Motors stock hit a low of ₹817.5 and a high of ₹826.75.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹819, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹823.3 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹819, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -4.3. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.52% and has dropped by 4.3 points.

Top active options for Tata Motors Top active call options for Tata Motors at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹830.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.55 (-46.47%) & ₹7.25 (-44.66%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Motors at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹8.2 (-6.29%) & ₹1.25 (-52.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock had a low price of ₹817.5 and a high price of ₹826.75 on the current day.

Tata Motors Live Updates TATA MOTORS More Information

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.87% 3 Months 13.29% 6 Months 31.61% YTD 5.59% 1 Year 105.5%

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹823.3 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 164,907 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹823.3.