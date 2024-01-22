 Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Faces Bearish Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Faces Bearish Trading Day

10 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 823.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors' stock opened at 826.75 and closed at 823.3. The highest price reached during the day was 826.75, while the lowest was 817.5. The market capitalization of the company is 313,787.52 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is 827, and the 52-week low is 400. The BSE volume for the day was 164,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:39:19 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India9974.1-56.95-0.5710930.08127.05301297.67
Tata Motors819.0-4.3-0.52827.0400.0313664.49
Tata Motors DVR542.2-2.9-0.53550.45202.05207654.32
Ashok Leyland174.41.951.13191.45133.151206.06
Jupiter Wagons419.119.955.0412.585.3716237.92
22 Jan 2024, 11:32:09 AM IST

Tata Motors January futures opened at 825.35 as against previous close of 824.4

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 818.9 with a bid price of 818.85 and an offer price of 819.2. The offer quantity is 1425 shares, while the bid quantity is also 1425 shares. The stock has an open interest of 48,609,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:21:57 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Motors stock hit a low of 817.5 and a high of 826.75.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13:06 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹819, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹823.3

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 819, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -4.3. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.52% and has dropped by 4.3 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:55:50 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 830.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.55 (-46.47%) & 7.25 (-44.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 8.2 (-6.29%) & 1.25 (-52.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45:27 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:06 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:12:32 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock had a low price of 817.5 and a high price of 826.75 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:02 AM IST

Tata Motors January futures opened at 825.35 as against previous close of 824.4

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 818.9. The bid price is 818.85, while the offer price is 819.2. The offer quantity stands at 1425, and the bid quantity is also 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 48,609,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:56:32 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:48 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:39:23 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.87%
3 Months13.29%
6 Months31.61%
YTD5.59%
1 Year105.5%
22 Jan 2024, 09:04:25 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:06:27 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹823.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 164,907 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 823.3.

