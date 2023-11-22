Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹678.65 and closed at ₹674.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹683.3, while the low was ₹674.75. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was ₹260,878.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹687.55, and the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares was 296,198.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.