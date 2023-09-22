Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 626.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 638.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 641.8 and a low of 624.2. The market capitalization was 240,154.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 665.3 and the 52-week low was 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 347,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹628.5, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹626.9

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 628.5. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, meaning that the stock price has increased by 1.6 units. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a small increase in value.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.18%
3 Months5.16%
6 Months49.6%
YTD61.63%
1 Year46.63%
22 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹627.35, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹626.9

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 627.35. The stock has experienced a minimal percent change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock price has remained relatively stable with only a slight increase.

22 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹638.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 347,156 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of 638.3 per share.

