Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹638.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹641.8 and a low of ₹624.2. The market capitalization was ₹240,154.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹665.3 and the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 347,156 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹628.5. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, meaning that the stock price has increased by 1.6 units. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.18%
|3 Months
|5.16%
|6 Months
|49.6%
|YTD
|61.63%
|1 Year
|46.63%
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹627.35. The stock has experienced a minimal percent change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock price has remained relatively stable with only a slight increase.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 347,156 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of ₹638.3 per share.
