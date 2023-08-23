Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Plunge Amidst Negative Trading

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹620.7 and closed at ₹620.65. The stock reached a high of ₹626.5 and a low of ₹618.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹237,425.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 713,442 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹615.5 with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 618.5. The bid price is 618.1 and the offer price is 618.3. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 59,935,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹618.25. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, which means that the stock price has declined by ₹1.6. Overall, the stock price for Tata Motors has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|11.52%
|6 Months
|42.08%
|YTD
|59.87%
|1 Year
|36.43%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹619.85. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.13. The net change in the stock price is -0.8.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 713,442 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹620.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!