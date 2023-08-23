Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Plunge Amidst Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 619.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 620.7 and closed at 620.65. The stock reached a high of 626.5 and a low of 618.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 237,425.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 713,442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.5, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹619.85

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 615.5 with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Motors August futures opened at 621.4 as against previous close of 620.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 618.5. The bid price is 618.1 and the offer price is 618.3. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 59,935,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.25, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹619.85

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 618.25. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, which means that the stock price has declined by 1.6. Overall, the stock price for Tata Motors has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months11.52%
6 Months42.08%
YTD59.87%
1 Year36.43%
23 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹619.85, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹620.65

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 619.85. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.13. The net change in the stock price is -0.8.

23 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹620.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 713,442 shares. The closing price for the day was 620.65.

