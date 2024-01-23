 Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 819 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 826.75 and closed at 823.3. The stock had a high of 826.75 and a low of 817.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 313,787.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 827, while the 52-week low is 400. The BSE volume for the stock was 164,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:40:25 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India9929.75-44.35-0.4410930.08127.05299957.95
Tata Motors815.8-3.2-0.39827.0400.0312438.94
Tata Motors DVR538.55-3.1-0.57550.45202.05206256.42
Ashok Leyland171.85-2.55-1.46191.45133.150457.35
Jupiter Wagons398.15-20.95-5.0412.585.3715426.22
23 Jan 2024, 11:26:44 AM IST

Tata Motors January futures opened at 823.1 as against previous close of 818.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 817. The bid and offer prices are slightly lower and higher respectively, at 816.75 and 817.05. The bid and offer quantities are the same at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 49000050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:13:08 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 814 and a high price of 827.7 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:08:50 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹815.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹819

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 815.85 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.38% and that the net change is a decrease of 3.15.

Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:56:41 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 830.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.3 (-23.26%) & 6.2 (-11.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 8.15 (-7.91%) & 1.35 (-3.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:49:41 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 10:33:49 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹821.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹819

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 821.1 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.26% or 2.1 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:15:37 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's current day's low price is 820 and the high price is 827.7.

23 Jan 2024, 10:06:11 AM IST

Tata Motors January futures opened at 823.1 as against previous close of 818.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 824.55. The bid price is 823.75, while the offer price is 824.0. There is an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 49,340,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:00:47 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:51:32 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹824.4, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹819

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 824.4, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 5.4. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and has gained 5.4 points.

23 Jan 2024, 09:44:22 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months13.06%
6 Months30.87%
YTD4.99%
1 Year103.13%
23 Jan 2024, 09:08:20 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹823.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 164,907 shares with a closing price of 823.3.

