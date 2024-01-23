Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹826.75 and closed at ₹823.3. The stock had a high of ₹826.75 and a low of ₹817.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹313,787.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹827, while the 52-week low is ₹400. The BSE volume for the stock was 164,907 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 9929.75 -44.35 -0.44 10930.0 8127.05 299957.95 Tata Motors 815.8 -3.2 -0.39 827.0 400.0 312438.94 Tata Motors DVR 538.55 -3.1 -0.57 550.45 202.05 206256.42 Ashok Leyland 171.85 -2.55 -1.46 191.45 133.1 50457.35 Jupiter Wagons 398.15 -20.95 -5.0 412.5 85.37 15426.22

Tata Motors January futures opened at 823.1 as against previous close of 818.25 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 817. The bid and offer prices are slightly lower and higher respectively, at 816.75 and 817.05. The bid and offer quantities are the same at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 49000050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock reached a low price of ₹814 and a high price of ₹827.7 on the current day.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹815.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹819 As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹815.85 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.38% and that the net change is a decrease of ₹3.15. Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

Top active options for Tata Motors Top active call options for Tata Motors at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹830.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.3 (-23.26%) & ₹6.2 (-11.43%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Motors at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹8.15 (-7.91%) & ₹1.35 (-3.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 9909.95 -64.15 -0.64 10930.0 8127.05 299359.83 Tata Motors 816.35 -2.65 -0.32 827.0 400.0 312649.58 Tata Motors DVR 538.25 -3.4 -0.63 550.45 202.05 206141.53 Ashok Leyland 172.2 -2.2 -1.26 191.45 133.1 50560.11 Jupiter Wagons 398.15 -20.95 -5.0 412.5 85.37 15426.22

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹821.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹819 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹821.1 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.26% or 2.1 points.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock's current day's low price is ₹820 and the high price is ₹827.7.

Tata Motors January futures opened at 823.1 as against previous close of 818.25 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 824.55. The bid price is 823.75, while the offer price is 824.0. There is an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 49,340,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors Live Updates TATA MOTORS More Information

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹824.4, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹819 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹824.4, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 5.4. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and has gained 5.4 points.

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.79% 3 Months 13.06% 6 Months 30.87% YTD 4.99% 1 Year 103.13%

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹823.3 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 164,907 shares with a closing price of ₹823.3.