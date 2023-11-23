Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹684.75 and closed at ₹680.95. The stock had a high of ₹687.35 and a low of ₹675.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹260,936.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹687.55, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 553,593 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹680.95 on last trading day
