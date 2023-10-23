Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock falls as investors grow bearish

LIVE UPDATES
14 min read . 02:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 662.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 654.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 667.85 and closed at 668.45. The high for the day was 676.55 and the low was 660.55. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 253,868.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 429,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6

Tata Motors, a leading automobile company, is currently trading at a spot price of 654. The bid price is 652.9, while the offer price is 653.2. The offer quantity stands at 1425, while the bid quantity is 4275. The open interest for Tata Motors is 56182050. Investors can consider these data points when making investment decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹654.2, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹662.7

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 654.2, experiencing a decrease of 1.28%. This translates to a net change of -8.5 points.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days664.27
10 Days650.72
20 Days635.34
50 Days624.59
100 Days609.06
300 Days525.15
23 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 651.25, while the high price reached 666.70.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹654.9, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹662.7

The stock price of Tata Motors is currently at 654.9, with a net change of -7.8 and a percent change of -1.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.8 points or 1.18% compared to the previous trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.6. The bid price is 654.35 and the offer price is 654.7. The offer quantity is 4275 and the bid quantity is 2850. The open interest for Tata Motors is 55931250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹656.1, down -1% from yesterday's ₹662.7

Tata Motors stock price currently stands at 656.1 with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -6.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this negative trend continues or if it rebounds in the future.

Click here for Tata Motors AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10619.85-107.15-1.010812.48076.65320804.49
Tata Motors656.05-6.65-1.0677.9375.5251257.13
Tata Motors DVR433.15-6.5-1.48449.0190.0165889.83
Ashok Leyland171.65-0.55-0.32191.45133.150398.62
Jupiter Wagons300.15-10.25-3.3412.571.0511629.23
23 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 651.25 and a high of 666.70.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121213
Buy14141413
Hold4444
Sell1112
Strong Sell2221
23 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹654.6, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹662.7

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 654.6, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -8.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and there has been a decrease of 8.1 in the stock's value.

Click here for Tata Motors News

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10646.05-80.95-0.7510812.48076.65321595.94
Tata Motors652.7-10.0-1.51677.9375.5249974.13
Tata Motors DVR432.9-6.75-1.54449.0190.0165794.09
Ashok Leyland170.85-1.35-0.78191.45133.150163.73
Jupiter Wagons298.15-12.25-3.95412.571.0511551.74
23 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 654.7. The bid and offer prices are 653.85 and 654.05 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1425. The open interest stands at 56,432,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹653.05, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹662.7

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 653.05 with a net change of -9.65 and a percent change of -1.46. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 9.65 rupees or 1.46% compared to the previous trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 652.9 and a high price of 666.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10640.5-86.5-0.8110812.48076.65321428.29
Tata Motors657.6-5.1-0.77677.9375.5251850.75
Tata Motors DVR436.55-3.1-0.71449.0190.0167191.98
Ashok Leyland171.75-0.45-0.26191.45133.150427.99
Jupiter Wagons303.15-7.25-2.34412.571.0511745.47
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 656 and a high of 666.7 today.

23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹656.45, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹662.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 656.45. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6

Tata Motors, a leading automobile company, currently has a spot price of INR 662.4. The bid price stands at INR 661.3, with a bid quantity of 2850. The offer price is INR 661.45, with an offer quantity of 2850. The stock has a significant open interest of 56990025.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹662.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹662.7

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is 662.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.3.

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months8.07%
6 Months40.75%
YTD70.95%
1 Year66.59%
23 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹662.7, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹668.45

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is at 662.7. There has been a 0.86% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.75.

23 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹668.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 429,147 shares. The closing price for the day was 668.45.

