Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock falls as investors grow bearish

Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6 Tata Motors, a leading automobile company, is currently trading at a spot price of 654. The bid price is 652.9, while the offer price is 653.2. The offer quantity stands at 1425, while the bid quantity is 4275. The open interest for Tata Motors is 56182050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹654.2, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹662.7 Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹654.2, experiencing a decrease of 1.28%. This translates to a net change of -8.5 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 664.27 10 Days 650.72 20 Days 635.34 50 Days 624.59 100 Days 609.06 300 Days 525.15

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹651.25, while the high price reached ₹666.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹654.9, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹662.7 The stock price of Tata Motors is currently at ₹654.9, with a net change of -7.8 and a percent change of -1.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.8 points or 1.18% compared to the previous trading session.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.6. The bid price is 654.35 and the offer price is 654.7. The offer quantity is 4275 and the bid quantity is 2850. The open interest for Tata Motors is 55931250.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹656.1, down -1% from yesterday's ₹662.7 Tata Motors stock price currently stands at ₹656.1 with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -6.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this negative trend continues or if it rebounds in the future. Click here for Tata Motors AGM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10619.85 -107.15 -1.0 10812.4 8076.65 320804.49 Tata Motors 656.05 -6.65 -1.0 677.9 375.5 251257.13 Tata Motors DVR 433.15 -6.5 -1.48 449.0 190.0 165889.83 Ashok Leyland 171.65 -0.55 -0.32 191.45 133.1 50398.62 Jupiter Wagons 300.15 -10.25 -3.3 412.5 71.05 11629.23

Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 13 Buy 14 14 14 13 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 1 1 1 2 Strong Sell 2 2 2 1

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹654.6, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹662.7 Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹654.6, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -8.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and there has been a decrease of 8.1 in the stock's value. Click here for Tata Motors News

Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 654.7. The bid and offer prices are 653.85 and 654.05 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1425. The open interest stands at 56,432,850.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹653.05, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹662.7 As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹653.05 with a net change of -9.65 and a percent change of -1.46. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 9.65 rupees or 1.46% compared to the previous trading day.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹656.45, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹662.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹656.45. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 661.9 as against previous close of 662.6 Tata Motors, a leading automobile company, currently has a spot price of INR 662.4. The bid price stands at INR 661.3, with a bid quantity of 2850. The offer price is INR 661.45, with an offer quantity of 2850. The stock has a significant open interest of 56990025.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹662.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹662.7 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is ₹662.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.3.

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.58% 3 Months 8.07% 6 Months 40.75% YTD 70.95% 1 Year 66.59%

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹662.7, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹668.45 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is at ₹662.7. There has been a 0.86% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.75.