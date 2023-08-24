Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Motors stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 619.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹621.6 and closed at ₹619.85. The stock reached a high of ₹622.65 and a low of ₹612.35. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹235,031.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹665.3 and ₹375.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 574,470 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:03:06 AM IST
