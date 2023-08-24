Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 619.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 621.6 and closed at 619.85. The stock reached a high of 622.65 and a low of 612.35. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 235,031.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 665.3 and 375.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 574,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹619.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 574,470 shares and closed at a price of 619.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.