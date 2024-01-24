Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Trend

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹824 and closed at ₹819. The stock reached a high of ₹827.7 and a low of ₹796.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,06,661.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹827 and the 52-week low is ₹400. The stock had a trading volume of 10,93,429 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹800.4 with a percent change of -2.27 and a net change of -18.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 1,093,429 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares was ₹819.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!