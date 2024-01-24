Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Trend

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹824 and closed at ₹819. The stock reached a high of ₹827.7 and a low of ₹796.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,06,661.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹827 and the 52-week low is ₹400. The stock had a trading volume of 10,93,429 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.