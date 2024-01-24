Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 819 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 824 and closed at 819. The stock reached a high of 827.7 and a low of 796.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,06,661.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 827 and the 52-week low is 400. The stock had a trading volume of 10,93,429 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹800.4, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹819

As of the latest data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 800.4 with a percent change of -2.27 and a net change of -18.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.

24 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹819 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 1,093,429 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares was 819.

