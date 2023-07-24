Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock surges in trading today

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹621 and closed at ₹621.55. The highest price for the day was ₹631, while the lowest price was ₹617.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹239,704.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹634.6, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares on that day was 728,979.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹630, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹625.8
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹630. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹630.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹625.8
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹630.45. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 4.65. This data indicates that the stock price of Tata Motors has slightly risen.
Tata Motors Live Updates
TATA MOTORS
TATA MOTORS
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹630, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹625.8
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹630 with a percent change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, suggesting that the stock has risen by 4.2 points.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.8, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹621.55
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹625.8, with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.68. This suggests that the stock has increased in value, albeit by a small percentage.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹621.55 yesterday
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 728,979 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹621.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!