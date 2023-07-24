comScore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock surges in trading today
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock surges in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 625.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 621 and closed at 621.55. The highest price for the day was 631, while the lowest price was 617.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 239,704.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares on that day was 728,979.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:50:57 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹630, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹625.8

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 630. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.



24 Jul 2023, 09:36:28 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹630.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹625.8

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 630.45. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 4.65. This data indicates that the stock price of Tata Motors has slightly risen.

24 Jul 2023, 09:35:11 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:21:20 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹630, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹625.8

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 630 with a percent change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, suggesting that the stock has risen by 4.2 points.

24 Jul 2023, 09:05:59 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.8, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹621.55

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 625.8, with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.68. This suggests that the stock has increased in value, albeit by a small percentage.

24 Jul 2023, 08:21:29 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹621.55 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 728,979 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 621.55.

