Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stocks plunge in today's trading

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹682.15 and closed at ₹681.1. The stock reached a high of ₹685.9 and a low of ₹677.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹260,457.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹687.55, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 343,592 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹675.7. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.15. This data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|10.0%
|6 Months
|32.07%
|YTD
|75.27%
|1 Year
|60.35%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹680.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.5.
On the last day, Tata Motors' BSE volume was 343,592 shares, and the closing price stood at ₹681.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!