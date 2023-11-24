Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stocks plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 679.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 675.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 682.15 and closed at 681.1. The stock reached a high of 685.9 and a low of 677.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 260,457.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 687.55, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 343,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹675.7, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹679.85

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 675.7. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.15. This data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a small decline in value.

24 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months10.0%
6 Months32.07%
YTD75.27%
1 Year60.35%
24 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹680.35, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹679.85

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 680.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.5.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹681.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors' BSE volume was 343,592 shares, and the closing price stood at 681.1.

