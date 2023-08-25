Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 610.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 618 and closed at 613.6. The highest price reached during the day was 619, while the lowest was 609.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 233,977.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 392,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.45, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹610.85

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 613.45, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.6. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of Tata Motors' stock.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Motors August futures opened at 611.0 as against previous close of 611.65

Tata Motors, a leading automobile manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 613. The bid price is slightly higher at 613.2, while the offer price is 613.35. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is at a high of 57,333,450. Investors can consider these figures while making trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.1, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹610.85

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 613.1 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and the net change in the stock price is 2.25.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.46%
3 Months12.52%
6 Months41.03%
YTD57.48%
1 Year31.9%
25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹610.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹613.6

Tata Motors' stock price currently stands at 610.85, with a percent change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock's performance seems to be on a downward trend.

25 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹613.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 392,136. The closing price for the shares was 613.6.

