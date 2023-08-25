Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹618 and closed at ₹613.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹619, while the lowest was ₹609.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹233,977.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 392,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.