Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹803 and closed at ₹800.4. The stock had a high of ₹812 and a low of ₹789. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹310,684.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹827, while the 52-week low is ₹400. The BSE volume for the day was 375,528 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|14.59%
|6 Months
|26.49%
|YTD
|3.97%
|1 Year
|92.09%
Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹811.8 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the stock price is 0.9.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 375,528 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹800.4.
