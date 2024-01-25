Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 810.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 803 and closed at 800.4. The stock had a high of 812 and a low of 789. The company's market capitalization is currently at 310,684.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 827, while the 52-week low is 400. The BSE volume for the day was 375,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months14.59%
6 Months26.49%
YTD3.97%
1 Year92.09%
25 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹811.8, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹810.9

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 811.8 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the stock price is 0.9.

25 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹800.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 375,528 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 800.4.

