Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹0.00 and closed at ₹629.25. The stock reached a high of ₹634.35 and a low of ₹625.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 2,41,025.70 crores. In the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹634.60 and a low of ₹375.50. No BSE volume was recorded for the stock on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.