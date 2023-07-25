Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 625.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 0.00 and closed at 629.25. The stock reached a high of 634.35 and a low of 625.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 2,41,025.70 crores. In the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 634.60 and a low of 375.50. No BSE volume was recorded for the stock on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹630, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹625.8

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 630, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 4.2 points.

25 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹625.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 1,034,765 shares with a closing price of 625.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.