Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 621.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was 627.35, the close price was 626.9, the high was 631.75, and the low was 619. The market cap was recorded at 237,932.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 665.3 and a 52-week low of 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares was 448,855.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.7, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹621.1

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 622.7, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹626.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 448,855 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 626.9.

