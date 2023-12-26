Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Bullish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 724.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an open price of 717 and a close price of 708.75. The stock had a high of 731 and a low of 712.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was 277,619.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 734.85, while the 52-week low was 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 941,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹724.95, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹724.6

According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 724.95. There has been a 0.05% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.05%
3 Months8.43%
6 Months29.49%
YTD86.8%
1 Year83.72%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹727, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹724.6

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 727. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

26 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹708.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 941,329. The closing price for the stock was 708.75.

