Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Bullish Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an open price of ₹717 and a close price of ₹708.75. The stock had a high of ₹731 and a low of ₹712.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was ₹277,619.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹734.85, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 941,329 shares.
According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹724.95. There has been a 0.05% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.05%
|3 Months
|8.43%
|6 Months
|29.49%
|YTD
|86.8%
|1 Year
|83.72%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹727. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 941,329. The closing price for the stock was ₹708.75.
