Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Bullish Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an open price of ₹717 and a close price of ₹708.75. The stock had a high of ₹731 and a low of ₹712.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was ₹277,619.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹734.85, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 941,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.