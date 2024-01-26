Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock rises on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 810.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Motors on the last day was 813.9, while the close price was 810.9. The stock reached a high of 813.9 and a low of 800.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at 310,894.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 827, and the 52-week low is 400. The BSE volume for the day was 532,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹811.45, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹810.9

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 811.45 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is 0.55 points. Overall, this indicates a small positive movement in the stock price of Tata Motors.

26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹810.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 532,450 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 810.9.

