Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock rises on the market today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Motors on the last day was ₹813.9, while the close price was ₹810.9. The stock reached a high of ₹813.9 and a low of ₹800.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at ₹310,894.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹827, and the 52-week low is ₹400. The BSE volume for the day was 532,450 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
