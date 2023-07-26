Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 629.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹635.35 and closed at ₹629.25. The stock reached a high of ₹642.5 and a low of ₹633.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹244,932.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹634.6 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,227,362 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:06:03 AM IST
