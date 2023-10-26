Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 626.45, down -1.79% from yesterday's 637.85

20 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 637.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 649.2 and closed at 647.35. The highest price reached during the day was 651.8, while the lowest price was 636.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 244,348.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 677.9 and 375.5, respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares on that day was 686,070.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors closed today at ₹626.45, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10392.0-204.25-1.9310812.48076.65313921.6
Tata Motors626.45-11.4-1.79677.9375.5239920.78
Tata Motors DVR413.15-5.55-1.33449.0190.65158230.14
Ashok Leyland166.5-3.0-1.77191.45133.148886.52
Jupiter Wagons294.714.04.99412.571.0511418.08
26 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 634.9 as against previous close of 638.3

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 626.65. The bid price is 625.9, indicating the maximum price that buyers are willing to pay for the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 626.25, which represents the minimum price that sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1425, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 2850, indicating the number of shares wanted by buyers. The open interest stands at 31,767,525 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Tata Motors Ltd stock is 375.20, while the 52-week high price is 677.80.

26 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹626.95, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹627.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹637.85

Click here for Tata Motors Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 634.9 as against previous close of 638.3

Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 628.85, has a bid price of 627.1 and an offer price of 627.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1425. The stock has an open interest of 32,202,150.

26 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹628.1, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days660.52
10 Days653.72
20 Days636.65
50 Days625.08
100 Days610.34
300 Days527.76
26 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹627.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 634.9 as against previous close of 638.3

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 628.75. The bid price is 628.6 and the offer price is 628.85. The offer quantity is 1425 and the bid quantity is also 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 30,268,425.

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹627, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹637.85

Click here for Tata Motors AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹629.2, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121212
Buy14141414
Hold4444
Sell1112
Strong Sell2221
26 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 634.9 as against previous close of 638.3

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 628.5. The bid price stands at 628.65, with a bid quantity of 1425. The offer price is 628.8, with an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has an open interest of 27683475.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹629.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹637.85

Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹629.75, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 634.9 as against previous close of 638.3

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 626.45. The bid price is 627.0 and the offer price is 627.4. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest is 27,683,475.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹626.3, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.72%
3 Months3.62%
6 Months33.39%
YTD64.42%
1 Year57.67%
26 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹634.7, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹637.85

26 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹647.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 686,070. The closing price for the day was 647.35.

