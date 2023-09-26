Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹622.7 and closed at ₹621.1. The stock had a high of ₹625 and a low of ₹617.8. The market capitalization of the company is 236,974.48 crores. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 872,217 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors September futures opened at 619.45 as against previous close of 619.75 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 621.9 with a bid price of 621.55 and an offer price of 621.8. The offer quantity is 4275 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 45837975.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹618.6 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹621.85. It has seen a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Tata Motors appears to be performing well.

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.45% 3 Months 3.92% 6 Months 50.15% YTD 59.48% 1 Year 46.23%

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹621.1 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is ₹618.6 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is a decrease of 2.5.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹621.1 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 872,217 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹621.1.