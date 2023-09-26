Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 618.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 622.7 and closed at 621.1. The stock had a high of 625 and a low of 617.8. The market capitalization of the company is 236,974.48 crores. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 872,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Motors September futures opened at 619.45 as against previous close of 619.75

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 621.9 with a bid price of 621.55 and an offer price of 621.8. The offer quantity is 4275 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 45837975.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹618.6

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 621.85. It has seen a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Tata Motors appears to be performing well.

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.45%
3 Months3.92%
6 Months50.15%
YTD59.48%
1 Year46.23%
26 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹621.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is 618.6 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is a decrease of 2.5.

26 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹621.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 872,217 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 621.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.