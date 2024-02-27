Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips on Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 937.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 938.35 and closed slightly lower at 937.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 944.75, and the low was 931.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 358,920.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 949.6, and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 210,657 shares for Tata Motors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months26.04%
6 Months55.54%
YTD20.13%
1 Year119.04%
27 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹936.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹937.15

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 936.7 with a net change of -0.45 and a percent change of -0.05.

27 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹937.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 210,657 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 937.15.

