Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips on Market Volatility

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹938.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹937.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹944.75, and the low was ₹931.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹358,920.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹949.6, and the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 210,657 shares for Tata Motors.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|26.04%
|6 Months
|55.54%
|YTD
|20.13%
|1 Year
|119.04%
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹936.7 with a net change of -0.45 and a percent change of -0.05.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 210,657 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹937.15.
