Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹642 and closed at ₹639.45. The stock reached a high of ₹665.3 and a low of ₹639 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹245,373.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹642.5, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 2,002,646 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:25:14 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹639.45 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 2,002,646 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹639.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!