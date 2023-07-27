comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 642 and closed at 639.45. The stock reached a high of 665.3 and a low of 639 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 245,373.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 642.5, while the 52-week low is 375.5. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 2,002,646 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:25:14 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹639.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 2,002,646 shares. The closing price for the day was 639.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout