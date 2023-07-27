Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 642 and closed at 639.45. The stock reached a high of 665.3 and a low of 639 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 245,373.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 642.5, while the 52-week low is 375.5. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 2,002,646 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹639.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 2,002,646 shares. The closing price for the day was 639.45.

