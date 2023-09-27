Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock on the Rise

Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹619.95 and closed at ₹618.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹625.65 and a low of ₹618 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,415.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹665.3 and ₹375.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 648,097 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.