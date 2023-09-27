Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock on the Rise

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 619.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors' stock opened at 619.95 and closed at 618.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 625.65 and a low of 618 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 237,415.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 665.3 and 375.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 648,097 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.3, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹619.75

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 620.3, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.09% from its previous price and has gained 0.55 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 648,097. The closing price for the day was 618.6.

