Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock on the Rise

Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹619.95 and closed at ₹618.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹625.65 and a low of ₹618 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,415.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹665.3 and ₹375.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 648,097 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹620.3, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.09% from its previous price and has gained 0.55 points.
