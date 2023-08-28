Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets in market trading

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹611.4 and closed at ₹610.85. The stock reached a high of ₹616.3 and a low of ₹593.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹231,909.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors August futures opened at 605.25 as against previous close of 603.2 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 607.2. The bid price is 606.05, and the offer price is 606.25. There are 1425 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 1425 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Tata Motors is 56445675.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹605.2, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹605.45 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹605.2, which represents a decrease of 0.04%. The net change is -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Tata Motors is slightly down.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹607.3, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹605.45 As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹607.3 with a 0.31% percent change and a net change of 1.85.

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.74% 3 Months 12.42% 6 Months 41.46% YTD 55.97% 1 Year 31.77%

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹605.45, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹610.85 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹605.45. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹610.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 1,616,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹610.85.