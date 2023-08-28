Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets in market trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 605.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 611.4 and closed at 610.85. The stock reached a high of 616.3 and a low of 593.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 231,909.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Motors August futures opened at 605.25 as against previous close of 603.2

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 607.2. The bid price is 606.05, and the offer price is 606.25. There are 1425 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 1425 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Tata Motors is 56445675.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹605.2, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹605.45

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 605.2, which represents a decrease of 0.04%. The net change is -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Tata Motors is slightly down.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

28 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹607.3, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹605.45

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 607.3 with a 0.31% percent change and a net change of 1.85.

28 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months12.42%
6 Months41.46%
YTD55.97%
1 Year31.77%
28 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹605.45, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹610.85

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 605.45. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹610.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 1,616,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 610.85.

