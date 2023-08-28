Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets in market trading

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹611.4 and closed at ₹610.85. The stock reached a high of ₹616.3 and a low of ₹593.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹231,909.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 607.2. The bid price is 606.05, and the offer price is 606.25. There are 1425 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 1425 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Tata Motors is 56445675.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹605.2, which represents a decrease of 0.04%. The net change is -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Tata Motors is slightly down.
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹607.3 with a 0.31% percent change and a net change of 1.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|12.42%
|6 Months
|41.46%
|YTD
|55.97%
|1 Year
|31.77%
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹605.45. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 1,616,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹610.85.
