Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 719.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 740.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 727.35 and closed at 719.65. The stock had a high of 741.8 and a low of 725.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 283,749.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 734.85 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,164,067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹719.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors witnessed a trading volume of 1,164,067 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 719.65.

