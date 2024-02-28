Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 936.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 962.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 937.7 and closed at 936.7 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 965 and the low was 935.05. The market capitalization stood at 368,902.11 crore. The 52-week high was 949.6 and the low was 400.4. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 552,128.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹936.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 552,128 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 936.7.

