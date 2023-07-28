Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹642.6 and closed at ₹640.6. The stock had a high of ₹657 and a low of ₹636.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹247,403.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 535,919 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹639, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹645.9
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹639. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, which means the stock has decreased by 6.9 units.
Tata Motors Live Updates
TATA MOTORS
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹646.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹645.9
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹646.2. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.9, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹640.6
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹645.9. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the Tata Motors stock.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹640.6 yesterday
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 535,919 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹640.6 per share.
