Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 645.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 642.6 and closed at 640.6. The stock had a high of 657 and a low of 636.8. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 247,403.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 535,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹639, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹645.9

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 639. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, which means the stock has decreased by 6.9 units.

28 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹646.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹645.9

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 646.2. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.9, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹640.6

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 645.9. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the Tata Motors stock.

28 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹640.6 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 535,919 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 640.6 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.