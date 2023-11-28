Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 673.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 689 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 682.4 and closed at 679.85. The stock had a high of 682.4 and a low of 671.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 258,082.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 687.55, while the 52-week low is 375.5. On the BSE, there was a volume of 542,886 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹689, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹673.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 689. There has been a percent change of 2.28, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.35, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

28 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 674.3 and a high of 688.4 today.

28 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Motors November futures opened at 675.35 as against previous close of 673.2

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 681. The bid price stands at 680.7, while the offer price is 680.8. The offer quantity is 1425, and the bid quantity matches at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 47,502,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹679.3, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹673.65

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 679.3, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.84% and the net change is a positive 5.65. This indicates that the stock is performing well and has seen a slight increase in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.15%
3 Months9.51%
6 Months29.95%
YTD73.66%
1 Year59.12%
28 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹673.65, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹679.85

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 673.65. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, which means the stock has decreased by 6.2.

28 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹679.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 542,886 shares. The closing price for the day was 679.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.