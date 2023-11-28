Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹682.4 and closed at ₹679.85. The stock had a high of ₹682.4 and a low of ₹671.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹258,082.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹687.55, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. On the BSE, there was a volume of 542,886 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹689. There has been a percent change of 2.28, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.35, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹674.3 and a high of ₹688.4 today.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 681. The bid price stands at 680.7, while the offer price is 680.8. The offer quantity is 1425, and the bid quantity matches at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 47,502,375.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹679.3, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.84% and the net change is a positive 5.65. This indicates that the stock is performing well and has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.15%
|3 Months
|9.51%
|6 Months
|29.95%
|YTD
|73.66%
|1 Year
|59.12%
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹673.65. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹6.2.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 542,886 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹679.85.
