Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹620.4 and closed at ₹619.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹621.95, while the lowest price was ₹616.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹237,664.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 435,244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.