Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 605.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 602.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' stock opened at 606.3 and closed at 605.45 on the last day. The high for the day was 608.4, while the low was 601.55. The company's market capitalization is 230,664.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,553 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹602.2, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹605.45

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 602.2, representing a decrease of 0.54% or a net change of -3.25.

29 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹605.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,317,553. The closing price for the shares was 605.45.

