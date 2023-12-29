Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 740.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 754.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an open price of 743.4 and a close price of 740.6. The stock had a high of 757.85 and a low of 739. The company's market cap is 2,88,960.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.8, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,30,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹754.2, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹740.6

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 754.2, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 13.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.84% and the net change in price is 13.6 rupees. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price for Tata Motors.

29 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹740.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 430,065 shares with a closing price of 740.6.

