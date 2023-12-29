Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an open price of ₹743.4 and a close price of ₹740.6. The stock had a high of ₹757.85 and a low of ₹739. The company's market cap is ₹2,88,960.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.8, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,30,065 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹754.2, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 13.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.84% and the net change in price is 13.6 rupees. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price for Tata Motors.
