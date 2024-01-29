Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Rise in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 811.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 813.9 and closed at 810.9. The stock had a high of 813.9 and a low of 800.3. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 310,894.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 827.7 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 532,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST Tata Motors January futures opened at 817.05 as against previous close of 814.45

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 828.45. The bid price stands at 834.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 834.45. The offer quantity is 4275, and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 58576050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹826.4, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹811.45

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock has a price of 826.4. There has been a 1.84% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.95.

29 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India9925.638.80.3910930.08127.05299832.58
Tata Motors816.65.150.63827.7400.4312745.32
Tata Motors DVR542.755.150.96550.45202.05207864.96
Ashok Leyland171.21.450.85191.45133.150266.5
Jupiter Wagons397.02.950.75433.9585.3715381.66
29 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's low price for the day is 811, while the high price is 818.7.

29 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹817.25, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹811.45

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 817.25, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 5.8. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.71% or 5.8 points.

29 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors January futures opened at 817.05 as against previous close of 814.45

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 816.5. The bid price stands at 820.05, with a bid quantity of 1425. The offer price is slightly higher at 820.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 57,836,475.

29 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹816.7, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹811.45

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 816.7. There has been a 0.65 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 5.25. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months15.73%
6 Months26.12%
YTD4.09%
1 Year93.74%
29 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹812.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹811.45

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 812.8, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and the net change in price is 1.35.

29 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors closed at ₹810.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 532,450 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 810.9.

