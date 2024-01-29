Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Rise in Today's Trading Session

Tata Motors January futures opened at 817.05 as against previous close of 814.45 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 828.45. The bid price stands at 834.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 834.45. The offer quantity is 4275, and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 58576050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹826.4, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹811.45 The current data shows that Tata Motors stock has a price of ₹826.4. There has been a 1.84% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 9925.6 38.8 0.39 10930.0 8127.05 299832.58 Tata Motors 816.6 5.15 0.63 827.7 400.4 312745.32 Tata Motors DVR 542.75 5.15 0.96 550.45 202.05 207864.96 Ashok Leyland 171.2 1.45 0.85 191.45 133.1 50266.5 Jupiter Wagons 397.0 2.95 0.75 433.95 85.37 15381.66

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock's low price for the day is ₹811, while the high price is ₹818.7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹817.25, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹811.45 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹817.25, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 5.8. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.71% or 5.8 points.

Tata Motors Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors January futures opened at 817.05 as against previous close of 814.45 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 816.5. The bid price stands at 820.05, with a bid quantity of 1425. The offer price is slightly higher at 820.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 57,836,475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹816.7, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹811.45 The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹816.7. There has been a 0.65 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 5.25. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly. Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.88% 3 Months 15.73% 6 Months 26.12% YTD 4.09% 1 Year 93.74%

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹812.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹811.45 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹812.8, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and the net change in price is 1.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}