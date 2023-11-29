Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 3.56 %. The stock closed at 673.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 697.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 678.7 and closed at 673.65. The stock reached a high of 699.45 and a low of 674.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at 267,257.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 687.55, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 666,111 shares.

29 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹673.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 666,111. The closing price for the shares was 673.65.

