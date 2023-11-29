Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹678.7 and closed at ₹673.65. The stock reached a high of ₹699.45 and a low of ₹674.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at ₹267,257.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹687.55, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 666,111 shares.
29 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
