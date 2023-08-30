Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was ₹604.9 and the close price was ₹602.2. The high for the day was ₹610.55 and the low was ₹603. The market cap for Tata Motors was 232,330.77 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 524,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.