Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was ₹604.9 and the close price was ₹602.2. The high for the day was ₹610.55 and the low was ₹603. The market cap for Tata Motors was 232,330.77 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 524,651 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹602.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 524,651. The closing price for the day was ₹602.2.