Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 602.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was 604.9 and the close price was 602.2. The high for the day was 610.55 and the low was 603. The market cap for Tata Motors was 232,330.77 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 524,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹602.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 524,651. The closing price for the day was 602.2.

