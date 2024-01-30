Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.62 %. The stock closed at 811.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 840.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 813.75 and closed at 811.45. The stock reached a high of 843.7 and a low of 811 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 322,159.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 827.7, while the 52-week low is 400.4. The stock had a trading volume of 547,076 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Motors January futures opened at 846.55 as against previous close of 847.3

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 851.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 854.7, while the offer price is 855.1. The offer quantity stands at 2850, with the same bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 58,972,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low of 842.8 and a high of 854.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 840.85, with a percent change of 3.62 and a net change of 29.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.62% and has gained 29.4 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors are optimistic about the company's future prospects.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months19.25%
6 Months30.53%
YTD7.83%
1 Year88.73%
Tata Motors stock price is currently at 840.85, showing a percent change of 3.62 and a net change of 29.4.

30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹811.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 547,076 shares and closed at a price of 811.45.

