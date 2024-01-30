Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Rise in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹813.75 and closed at ₹811.45. The stock reached a high of ₹843.7 and a low of ₹811 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹322,159.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹827.7, while the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The stock had a trading volume of 547,076 shares on the BSE.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 851.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 854.7, while the offer price is 855.1. The offer quantity stands at 2850, with the same bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 58,972,200.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|19.25%
|6 Months
|30.53%
|YTD
|7.83%
|1 Year
|88.73%
