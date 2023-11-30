Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Takes a Hit, Trades in the Red

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 712.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 701.2 and closed at 697.6. The stock had a high of 714.4 and a low of 694.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 272,831.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 699.45 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,394,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹710.7, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹712.15

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 710.7. There has been a -0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a -1.45 net change. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.5%
3 Months14.45%
6 Months35.35%
YTD83.62%
1 Year64.46%
30 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹715.9, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹712.15

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 715.9, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹697.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 1,394,705 shares. The closing price for the day was 697.6.

