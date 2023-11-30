Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Takes a Hit, Trades in the Red

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹701.2 and closed at ₹697.6. The stock had a high of ₹714.4 and a low of ₹694.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹272,831.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹699.45 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,394,705 shares.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹710.7. There has been a -0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a -1.45 net change. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.5%
|3 Months
|14.45%
|6 Months
|35.35%
|YTD
|83.62%
|1 Year
|64.46%
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹715.9, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 1,394,705 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹697.6.
