Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹630 and closed at ₹626.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹644.05, while the low was ₹628.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹245,440.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares on that day was 873,517 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹625.2 with a percent change of -2.42 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|4.67%
|6 Months
|32.19%
|YTD
|65.24%
|1 Year
|57.24%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹640.7 with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 14.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.27% and the company's stock has gained 14.25 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Motors.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 873,517 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹626.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!