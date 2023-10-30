Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 640.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 630 and closed at 626.45. The stock's high for the day was 644.05, while the low was 628.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 245,440.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares on that day was 873,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months4.67%
6 Months32.19%
YTD65.24%
1 Year57.24%
30 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹640.7, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹626.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 640.7 with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 14.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.27% and the company's stock has gained 14.25 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Motors.

30 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹626.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 873,517 shares. The closing price for the day was 626.45.

