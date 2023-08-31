comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 606.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 611.2 and closed at 606.55. The highest price reached during the day was 613, while the lowest was 604.8. The company's market capitalization is 231,947.73 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 665.3, and the lowest was 375.5. The stock saw a trading volume of 523,411 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:29:53 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹606.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 523,411 shares. The closing price for the stock was 606.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App